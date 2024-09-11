Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Could the legendary late national hero, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, be deeply disturbed by the rising tensions within his family ahead of a festival held in his honor?A rift between his daughter, Selmor Mtukudzi, and her stepmother, Daisy, has become the center of public attention, following Selmor's exclusion from the lineup of artists set to perform at the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts (OMIFA), scheduled for September 21-22 at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.The two-day festival is a tribute to the iconic musician, who passed away on January 23, 2019, at the age of 66. However, Selmor's omission has sparked widespread controversy, with accusations of misinformation and family infighting overshadowing the event.Selmor is no stranger to public disputes. In the past, she clashed with her father, but the feud was eventually resolved after Tuku famously remarked, "Unoda kunditoganisa nemwana wandakabereka?" (Do you want me to sit down with my own child?). Since his death, Selmor has been a major beneficiary of his music, which she freely performs at her shows.Now, five years after Tuku's passing, Tuku Music, which oversees his legacy, is organizing the international festival. But Selmor's exclusion has raised eyebrows, fueling allegations of intentional neglect and deepening the divide within the Mtukudzi family. Social media has exploded with mixed reactions, with some fans and influencers calling for a boycott of the festival in support of Selmor, while others urge reconciliation.Selmor told The Herald that she was never contacted regarding the event, while Daisy claims Selmor did not respond to calls from the organizers. The resulting public outcry has involved politicians, journalists, and artists, all weighing in on the matter.Outspoken women's rights advocate and politician Linda Masarira called on Daisy to reunite the family. "One of the virtues of a woman, mother, and grandmother is the ability to unite, nurture, and love. The way you have treated Selmor since her father's death is despicable and shameful," she said, urging Daisy to embrace unity and reconciliation.Not everyone shares this view. Media commentator Monica Zodzwa Cheru voiced no sympathy for Selmor, arguing that she had already benefited from her father’s legacy and could organize her own memorial event if she wished. Similarly, former Sunday Mail Entertainment Editor Garikai Mazara, long associated with reporting on the Mtukudzi family, hinted there might be deeper issues behind the exclusion. He pointed out that Selmor’s participation in the festival only came after a social media outcry.Mazara also reflected on broader inheritance concerns, urging men to address such issues while alive to avoid posthumous family disputes. "What are we doing about our inheritances and the well-being of our children long after we are gone? This dance should start while we are alive."Other voices, like Memory Mavima, took a different stance, suggesting that Selmor should respect Daisy as the surviving spouse and focus on her own musical career. She criticized Selmor's public portrayal of affection for her father, reminding readers of her past conflicts with Tuku.On the other hand, H-Metro Editor Robson Sharuko emphasized Selmor's deep connection to her father’s legacy, saying she remains a vital part of the Mtukudzi family. "She can't be turned into a nobody and cut from her Tuku connection. She didn't choose to be a Mtukudzi; fate did."International musicians like South African Afro-fusion artist Kendyman Kobiri also expressed shock at Selmor's exclusion, while others, like UK-based sports journalist Chipo Sabeta, supported Selmor’s decision to stay away from places where she may not feel welcomed.As the festival draws nearer, it remains to be seen whether the family will find a way to heal the wounds and honor Tuku's legacy in unity, or whether the tensions will continue to overshadow what was intended to be a celebration of his life and music.