Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Could the legendary late national hero, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, be deeply disturbed by the rising tensions within his family ahead of a festival held in his honor?

A rift between his daughter, Selmor Mtukudzi, and her stepmother, Daisy, has become the center of public attention, following Selmor's exclusion from the lineup of artists set to perform at the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts (OMIFA), scheduled for September 21-22 at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton.

The two-day festival is a tribute to the iconic musician, who passed away on January 23, 2019, at the age of 66. However, Selmor's omission has sparked widespread controversy, with accusations of misinformation and family infighting overshadowing the event.

Selmor is no stranger to public disputes. In the past, she clashed with her father, but the feud was eventually resolved after Tuku famously remarked, "Unoda kunditoganisa nemwana wandakabereka?" (Do you want me to sit down with my own child?). Since his death, Selmor has been a major beneficiary of his music, which she freely performs at her shows.

Now, five years after Tuku's passing, Tuku Music, which oversees his legacy, is organizing the international festival. But Selmor's exclusion has raised eyebrows, fueling allegations of intentional neglect and deepening the divide within the Mtukudzi family. Social media has exploded with mixed reactions, with some fans and influencers calling for a boycott of the festival in support of Selmor, while others urge reconciliation.

Selmor told The Herald that she was never contacted regarding the event, while Daisy claims Selmor did not respond to calls from the organizers. The resulting public outcry has involved politicians, journalists, and artists, all weighing in on the matter.

Outspoken women's rights advocate and politician Linda Masarira called on Daisy to reunite the family. "One of the virtues of a woman, mother, and grandmother is the ability to unite, nurture, and love. The way you have treated Selmor since her father's death is despicable and shameful," she said, urging Daisy to embrace unity and reconciliation.

Not everyone shares this view. Media commentator Monica Zodzwa Cheru voiced no sympathy for Selmor, arguing that she had already benefited from her father’s legacy and could organize her own memorial event if she wished. Similarly, former Sunday Mail Entertainment Editor Garikai Mazara, long associated with reporting on the Mtukudzi family, hinted there might be deeper issues behind the exclusion. He pointed out that Selmor’s participation in the festival only came after a social media outcry.

Mazara also reflected on broader inheritance concerns, urging men to address such issues while alive to avoid posthumous family disputes. "What are we doing about our inheritances and the well-being of our children long after we are gone? This dance should start while we are alive."

Other voices, like Memory Mavima, took a different stance, suggesting that Selmor should respect Daisy as the surviving spouse and focus on her own musical career. She criticized Selmor's public portrayal of affection for her father, reminding readers of her past conflicts with Tuku.

On the other hand, H-Metro Editor Robson Sharuko emphasized Selmor's deep connection to her father’s legacy, saying she remains a vital part of the Mtukudzi family. "She can't be turned into a nobody and cut from her Tuku connection. She didn't choose to be a Mtukudzi; fate did."

International musicians like South African Afro-fusion artist Kendyman Kobiri also expressed shock at Selmor's exclusion, while others, like UK-based sports journalist Chipo Sabeta, supported Selmor’s decision to stay away from places where she may not feel welcomed.

As the festival draws nearer, it remains to be seen whether the family will find a way to heal the wounds and honor Tuku's legacy in unity, or whether the tensions will continue to overshadow what was intended to be a celebration of his life and music.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

32 mins ago | 34 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

3 women up for assault

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa defended

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

6 hrs ago | 902 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

7 hrs ago | 968 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

8 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

8 hrs ago | 71 Views