Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Vice-President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga is set to deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) Annual Conference, taking place in Victoria Falls from September 18 to 21, 2024.

The event will feature a host of high-level speakers, including Cabinet ministers, local and international corporate governance experts, and accounting professionals. These experts will participate in various panel discussions, sharing their insights and experiences with delegates.

CGAIZ, formerly known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ), is a professional body for chartered governance and accountancy professionals. The organization offers qualifications and serves as a professional home for individuals in the governance and accountancy fields.

According to the conference's preliminary program, the event will open with an official ceremony followed by a series of panel discussions centered on key economic topics. Prominent figures such as industrialist Busisa Moyo, ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa, and economist Professor Gift Mugano will lead discussions on Zimbabwe’s economic transformation and the country's progress toward Vision 2030.

Additionally, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr. Tatenda Mavetera will spearhead a panel on digital transformation, focusing on navigating the new ICT frontier in Zimbabwe. Technical sessions will address the future of the accounting profession and strategies for overcoming future challenges.

Other major topics to be discussed include the future of work and adapting to an evolving landscape, finance and investment strategies for building wealth, the role of women in governance, and tackling energy and global climate challenges.

Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) Global Director Tim Sheehy will offer insights from a global perspective on the chartered governance field. Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, alongside other senior civil servants, will lead a discussion on corporate governance, public financial management, and policy, and how these factors are shaping Zimbabwe’s future.

Building on the recommendations from last year's event, this year’s conference will be held under the theme, "Attaining Vision 2030: A Governance and Accountancy Agenda – Towards a Shared Future."

CGAIZ is part of the global Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

27 mins ago | 23 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

3 women up for assault

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

8 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

8 hrs ago | 71 Views