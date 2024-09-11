Chiwenga to headline governance conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga is set to deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) Annual Conference, taking place in Victoria Falls from September 18 to 21, 2024.The event will feature a host of high-level speakers, including Cabinet ministers, local and international corporate governance experts, and accounting professionals. These experts will participate in various panel discussions, sharing their insights and experiences with delegates.CGAIZ, formerly known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ), is a professional body for chartered governance and accountancy professionals. The organization offers qualifications and serves as a professional home for individuals in the governance and accountancy fields.According to the conference's preliminary program, the event will open with an official ceremony followed by a series of panel discussions centered on key economic topics. Prominent figures such as industrialist Busisa Moyo, ZIMRA Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa, and economist Professor Gift Mugano will lead discussions on Zimbabwe’s economic transformation and the country's progress toward Vision 2030.Additionally, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr. Tatenda Mavetera will spearhead a panel on digital transformation, focusing on navigating the new ICT frontier in Zimbabwe. Technical sessions will address the future of the accounting profession and strategies for overcoming future challenges.Other major topics to be discussed include the future of work and adapting to an evolving landscape, finance and investment strategies for building wealth, the role of women in governance, and tackling energy and global climate challenges.Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) Global Director Tim Sheehy will offer insights from a global perspective on the chartered governance field. Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, alongside other senior civil servants, will lead a discussion on corporate governance, public financial management, and policy, and how these factors are shaping Zimbabwe’s future.Building on the recommendations from last year's event, this year’s conference will be held under the theme, "Attaining Vision 2030: A Governance and Accountancy Agenda – Towards a Shared Future."CGAIZ is part of the global Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.