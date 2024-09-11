Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, will leverage the upcoming UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo to showcase the extensive investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe. The expo, organized by the Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) in partnership with Vaka/Ekhaya, is scheduled for October 5, 2024, at the Bethel Convention Centre in Birmingham, United Kingdom.Mr. Moyo plans to highlight a diverse range of investment opportunities that ZIDA is currently profiling, including private sector, public sector, and public-private partnership projects. "We will present a curated selection of investment opportunities from our database, including some 'hot' prospects across various sectors," Mr. Moyo explained. He emphasized that the goal is to provide potential investors with enough information to spark further interest and lead to follow-up visits and potential partnerships.The event aims to address common misconceptions about Zimbabwe’s investment climate. ZIDA has been actively working to position Zimbabwe as an attractive destination for both local and international investors. "While there are gaps and realities in the investment landscape, there are significant opportunities in early-stage ventures, foreign market-linked resource and agriculture projects, as well as renewable energy and traditional industries like tourism, mining, and manufacturing," Mr. Moyo noted. He also mentioned that multinationals are already capitalizing on these opportunities, and the Diaspora community has a chance to get involved.ZIDO Chief Executive, Blessed Kapesa, reiterated that the expo will spotlight key investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. "Our market research indicates that Zimbabweans abroad are keen to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe but often lack essential information. The UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo will provide answers to their questions and facilitate their investment journey," Kapesa said.Zimbabwe's "open for business" philosophy, supported by extensive infrastructure development projects such as dam and road construction, underscores the country's commitment to attracting more investors.