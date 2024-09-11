25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent report by the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Committee (ZIMLAC) reveals that 25 percent of school-aged children in Matabeleland South Province are not attending school, primarily due to financial constraints.The assessment highlights significant regional disparities, with Mangwe District reporting the highest proportion of out-of-school children at 26 percent, closely followed by Matobo and Bulilima districts, each also at 26 percent. Insiza District has 25 percent, Beitbridge 24 percent, and Umzingwane 22 percent. Gwanda District has the lowest rate, with 20 percent of children not in school.The report attributes school absenteeism to several factors, including financial hardship, pregnancy, early marriages, and children being deemed too young for school. Additionally, it notes that only 10.3 percent of learners receive a hot meal at home.To address these issues, ZIMLAC has initiated dissemination meetings to present the findings and gather community feedback on potential interventions to combat food and nutrition insecurity. These meetings involve Government officials, development partners, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders.During the Matabeleland South dissemination meeting on Friday, Ms. Yvonne Mavunga, Director for Programmes at the Food and Nutrition Council, stressed the urgent need for increased support for financially disadvantaged children. "Approximately 25.1 percent of school-age children are not in school, mainly due to financial challenges. Only 10.3 percent of children receive a hot meal at school," she said.Ms. Mavunga called for an expansion of social safety nets, such as the education assistance program and school feeding initiatives, to better support vulnerable households. She also suggested that the ministries of education and agriculture advocate for a waiver on purchasing local food from small-scale farmers to bolster the home-grown school feeding program.The report further recommends continued support for nutrition gardens at schools with reliable water sources to sustain feeding programs.Stakeholders from Matabeleland South also advocated for an expansion of the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) to include not only school fees but also uniforms, toiletries, and food.This report comes amid the 2023/2024 El Niño-induced drought, which has exacerbated food insecurity across the region. ZIMLAC estimates that at least six million people nationwide may face food shortages due to the drought. The data will be instrumental in developing comprehensive food and nutrition programs aimed at addressing these critical needs.