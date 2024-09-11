Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A recent report by the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Committee (ZIMLAC) reveals that 25 percent of school-aged children in Matabeleland South Province are not attending school, primarily due to financial constraints. 
The assessment highlights significant regional disparities, with Mangwe District reporting the highest proportion of out-of-school children at 26 percent, closely followed by Matobo and Bulilima districts, each also at 26 percent. Insiza District has 25 percent, Beitbridge 24 percent, and Umzingwane 22 percent. Gwanda District has the lowest rate, with 20 percent of children not in school.
The report attributes school absenteeism to several factors, including financial hardship, pregnancy, early marriages, and children being deemed too young for school. Additionally, it notes that only 10.3 percent of learners receive a hot meal at home.

To address these issues, ZIMLAC has initiated dissemination meetings to present the findings and gather community feedback on potential interventions to combat food and nutrition insecurity. These meetings involve Government officials, development partners, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders.

During the Matabeleland South dissemination meeting on Friday, Ms. Yvonne Mavunga, Director for Programmes at the Food and Nutrition Council, stressed the urgent need for increased support for financially disadvantaged children. "Approximately 25.1 percent of school-age children are not in school, mainly due to financial challenges. Only 10.3 percent of children receive a hot meal at school," she said.

Ms. Mavunga called for an expansion of social safety nets, such as the education assistance program and school feeding initiatives, to better support vulnerable households. She also suggested that the ministries of education and agriculture advocate for a waiver on purchasing local food from small-scale farmers to bolster the home-grown school feeding program.

The report further recommends continued support for nutrition gardens at schools with reliable water sources to sustain feeding programs.

Stakeholders from Matabeleland South also advocated for an expansion of the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) to include not only school fees but also uniforms, toiletries, and food.

This report comes amid the 2023/2024 El Niño-induced drought, which has exacerbated food insecurity across the region. ZIMLAC estimates that at least six million people nationwide may face food shortages due to the drought. The data will be instrumental in developing comprehensive food and nutrition programs aimed at addressing these critical needs.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

32 mins ago | 34 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

3 women up for assault

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Chamisa defended

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

6 hrs ago | 333 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

6 hrs ago | 902 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

7 hrs ago | 968 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 958 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

8 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

8 hrs ago | 71 Views