Man killed for sipping beer without permission

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Kezi has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of another man over a dispute involving a sip of beer.Inspector Loveness Mangena, the Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, confirmed that the incident took place on September 8 at Esiqongweni Bar, located at Legion Mine in Sun Yet Sen. The accused, Forget Ncube (24) of Sihayi Village, is alleged to have fatally stabbed Evidence Maphosa (28) during an altercation.According to Inspector Mangena, the two men were drinking beer together at the bar when a disagreement erupted. Ncube accused Maphosa of drinking his beer, leading to a physical confrontation. Maphosa attempted to leave the bar to avoid further conflict but was followed by Ncube. The altercation escalated, and Ncube allegedly stabbed Maphosa in the left side of his chest with a knife before fleeing the scene.Maphosa was quickly transported to Esigodini District Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Following a police investigation, Ncube was apprehended.Inspector Mangena expressed concern over the increasing number of murder cases arising from trivial disputes and emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of life.