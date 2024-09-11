Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mathematics teacher from Kwekwe has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old student during an extra lesson.Magistrate Musaiona Shortgame delivered the verdict against Musiiwa Chuma (44) following a trial where Chuma had pleaded not guilty. He had claimed that the victim was his girlfriend, but this defense was rejected by the court.Chuma, who taught at Step-Up College in Mbizo 11, Kwekwe, was found guilty of the assault that took place on July 29. On that day, Chuma was alone with the victim in his classroom around 4 PM. It was reported that he seized the opportunity of their isolation to lock the door, then proceeded to fondle the student before forcing her to lie on a desk and raping her.After the assault, the victim left the classroom and contacted a teacher, who then informed her parents. The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to Chuma's arrest.Miss Fatuma Tekera represented the State during the trial.