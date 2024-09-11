News / National
Rapist teacher jailed 15 years
8 hrs ago | Views
A Mathematics teacher from Kwekwe has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old student during an extra lesson.
Magistrate Musaiona Shortgame delivered the verdict against Musiiwa Chuma (44) following a trial where Chuma had pleaded not guilty. He had claimed that the victim was his girlfriend, but this defense was rejected by the court.
Chuma, who taught at Step-Up College in Mbizo 11, Kwekwe, was found guilty of the assault that took place on July 29. On that day, Chuma was alone with the victim in his classroom around 4 PM. It was reported that he seized the opportunity of their isolation to lock the door, then proceeded to fondle the student before forcing her to lie on a desk and raping her.
After the assault, the victim left the classroom and contacted a teacher, who then informed her parents. The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to Chuma's arrest.
Miss Fatuma Tekera represented the State during the trial.
Magistrate Musaiona Shortgame delivered the verdict against Musiiwa Chuma (44) following a trial where Chuma had pleaded not guilty. He had claimed that the victim was his girlfriend, but this defense was rejected by the court.
After the assault, the victim left the classroom and contacted a teacher, who then informed her parents. The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to Chuma's arrest.
Miss Fatuma Tekera represented the State during the trial.
Source - The Chronicle