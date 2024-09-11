Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

News / National

by Staff reporter

The recent launch of Starlink in Zimbabwe has sparked considerable market excitement, prompting Econet Wireless, the nation's largest telecommunications and technology firm, to strategically position itself for direct competition with the low-earth-orbit satellite broadband provider.Econet has introduced its new 'SmartBiz' broadband data packages, specifically tailored to meet the connectivity needs of various business sectors including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmers, schools, artisanal miners, and churches nationwide.The SmartBiz packages offer high-speed broadband at competitive rates, starting from just US$45 per month. Customers can choose from different tiers, with options ranging up to US$417 for 50Mbps, offering unlimited, high-speed internet at a fixed rate.In comparison, Starlink's offerings include a one-time US$350 fee for the startup kit and monthly rates of US$50 for the standard residential package, US$100 for the roaming package, and up to US$200 for the unlimited business priority package.Econet's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kezito Makuni, emphasized the company's readiness to compete with Starlink by bridging Zimbabwe's digital divide. "We are committed to delivering reliable, affordable connectivity that enables businesses, even in the most remote areas, to thrive in the digital economy," Mr. Makuni stated.The SmartBiz service leverages Econet's extensive 4G (LTE) network and expanding 5G coverage across urban and rural areas. Over the past 18 months, Econet has upgraded over 1,000 sites to 4G, with plans to enhance an additional 500 sites this financial year. The company has also modernized its core network to ensure superior performance, security, and faster fault resolution.Mr. Makuni noted that SmartBiz is designed to address the specific challenges faced by local businesses, offering cost predictability and reliable data access. "SmartBiz helps enterprises overcome barriers to affordable connectivity, allowing them to innovate, enhance customer experiences, and explore new markets without the stress of fluctuating expenses," he explained.Additionally, Econet has introduced a credit facility for SmartBiz internet routers, enabling SMEs, churches, and schools to access high-speed internet without incurring upfront costs.