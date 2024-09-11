Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five armed robbers struck a service station in Kwekwe early Sunday morning, making off with US$799 in cash and various groceries.Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, Midlands provincial police spokesperson, confirmed the incident at PetroTrade, which occurred around 1 a.m. He revealed that police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.According to Mahoko, security guards Enos Nyarenda (65) and Johnson Maura (56) were on duty when they were approached by five men armed with a pistol. "One of the robbers assaulted Maura while the other four forcibly entered the guardroom, where they assaulted the guards and bound their hands and legs," Mahoko said.One suspect stood guard over the security personnel, while the others went to the offices. They forced open the main entrance door, blew open a safe, and stole US$799. The robbers also looted groceries and a movable safe from the service station kiosk. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at US$1,081, with no items recovered.In a separate incident in Mbizo 4, Kwekwe, three unidentified men robbed a 26-year-old man of more than US$700 on Saturday night. Inspector Mahoko said Kudakwashe Chuchu was asleep when he was disturbed by loud banging on his door."Chuchu looked through the window and saw three suspects wearing black woolen hats and sunglasses, armed with machetes. The suspects used the machetes to break through the window and door, demanding cash from Chuchu," Mahoko explained. Chuchu handed over US$730 from his wardrobe to the robbers, who then fled into the night.