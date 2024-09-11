Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

News / National

by Staff reporter

Econet Wireless has launched its SmartBiz broadband data packages, aimed at meeting the connectivity needs of various business sectors, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farmers, schools, artisanal miners, and churches throughout Zimbabwe.The new SmartBiz offerings provide high-speed internet services starting at US$45 per month. These packages feature unlimited high-speed data at fixed rates, with options ranging from US$87 to US$417 for speeds up to 50Mbps.In comparison, Starlink's main packages include a one-time US$350 fee for the startup kit, with monthly charges of US$50 for the standard residential plan, US$100 for the roaming plan, US$71 for the business priority package (40GB), and up to US$200 per month for the unlimited data business priority package.A senior Econet executive recently stated the company's readiness to compete with Starlink by focusing on bridging Zimbabwe's digital divide.Econet Wireless Zimbabwe's Chief Operating Officer, Kezito Makuni, emphasized the company's commitment to providing reliable and affordable connectivity to support businesses in even the most remote areas.“We are dedicated to ensuring that businesses can thrive in the digital economy, thanks to our extensive 4G and 5G network infrastructure, which is continually being upgraded,” Makuni said.Econet's SmartBiz packages leverage the company's extensive 4G (LTE) network and expanding 5G coverage in urban and rural areas. Over the past 18 months, Econet has upgraded over 1,000 sites to 4G, with plans to upgrade an additional 500 sites this financial year.The company has also modernized its core network, now virtualized to enhance performance, security, and fault resolution times.Makuni noted that the SmartBiz packages are tailored to address the specific challenges faced by local businesses, including farmers and artisanal miners, by providing affordable and reliable data.“The SmartBiz Data Packages equip enterprises with the digital tools needed to innovate, enhance customer experiences, and explore new markets. Our focus is on cost predictability, allowing businesses to concentrate on their core operations without worrying about fluctuating connectivity costs,” Makuni explained.Additionally, Econet has introduced a credit facility for SmartBiz internet routers, making it easier for SMEs, schools, and churches to access high-speed internet without upfront costs.