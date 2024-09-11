Mashayamombe nominated for global award

News / National

by Staff reporter

Women's rights defender Nyaradzo Mashayamombe has been named one of three finalists for the prestigious 2024 UN SDG Action Awards.Mashayamombe will travel to Rome, Italy, for the awards ceremony on October 29. The UN SDG Action Awards, a signature program of the UN SDG Action Campaign, celebrate individuals and initiatives driving creativity and innovation to advance a more sustainable, equitable, and peaceful world.This year's selection process was highly competitive, with over 5,500 applications and nominations from 190 countries. Mashayamombe is competing with Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete and disability rights advocate from India, and Payzee Mahmod, a UK-based activist addressing child marriage and honor-based violence through storytelling and education.Mashayamombe has long been dedicated to advancing the rights of girls in Zimbabwe. She has worked to empower young women to become leaders in tackling gender-based violence, climate change, and supporting economic empowerment and sexual reproductive health rights.Through her Leadership Economic Mentorship Hubs, Mashayamombe has supported 6,500 girls and young women in taking on community and public roles. She also spearheaded the Every Child in School campaign, which mobilized over 200 civil society organizations to advocate for the Education Amendment Act.The UN SDG Action Awards feature nine categories recognizing outstanding contributions to sustainable development.