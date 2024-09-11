Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has praised the government's new school feeding program, highlighting its potential to improve student concentration and reduce dropout rates.

In an interview with NewsDay, Zimta Secretary-General Goodwill Taderera emphasized the benefits of the program, noting that students who arrive at school hungry often struggle to focus and are more likely to leave school to help their families find food.

"The introduction of this program is timely and much-needed. Many families are unable to provide sufficient meals for their children, and this initiative will help address that issue," Taderera said. He urged the government to expand the program to high-density suburbs, farming communities, and mining areas, which also have vulnerable populations.

National Association of Schools Development Committees President Max Mkandla supported the initiative but expressed concerns about the quality of the food. "While the feeding program is a positive step, we are concerned about the sources of the food. Some may be genetically modified organisms, which could pose risks to children. It is crucial that the Ministry of Health and Child Care is involved to ensure the food's safety," Mkandla said.

Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Bernard Mazambane called on schools to collect their allocations promptly. "With schools reopening, all 205 schools -147 primary and 58 secondary - should have collected their supplies, including mealie-meal, cooking oil, and various relishes," Mazambane said.

Taungana Ndoro, spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed that the feeding scheme is being rolled out to peri-urban and rural schools. "The program is targeted at peri-urban (P2) and rural (P3) primary schools, based on available resources and needs," Ndoro explained.

Source - newsday

