Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Renowned South African actor and former "Rhythm City star" Setlhabi Taunyane - also known as Bra Kop - has revealed painful personal struggles involving his family's rejection of his wife due to her Zimbabwean roots.

In an emotional interview on the King David Studio podcast, Bra Kop, who has been married for over 17 years, revealed the xenophobic attitudes that have cast a shadow over his relationship and family life.

Bra Kop recounted how his family never truly accepted his wife because of her nationality, highlighting the deep-seated prejudices that still persist in many communities.

"My family never really accepted my wife," he said.

"I just heard two days ago, that one of my cousins in Diepkloof was buried two weeks ago and no one phoned me."

The couple has been married for over 17 years, but Bra Kop admitted that the tension has been a constant throughout their relationship.

"It has not changed because I am married to 'Lekwere-kwere'," a word in South Africa used to describe foreigners, which is considered xenophobic and offensive.

The actor spoke with emotion about how the exclusion from family events has become the norm, saying "I have learned to live with that".

The xenophobia, according to Bra Kop, extends beyond just his family. He said that once someone is abandoned by their family, the discrimination grows, even outside family circles.

"It starts with the family, but once you are abandoned by your family, this thing grows bigger, even outside the family."

Despite the hardships, Bra Kop's love story with his wife is one filled with destiny and affection. He shared the story of their first meeting, recalling how he saw her one day and felt an instant connection.

"One day I went to buy Magwinya and saw this woman running. My heart went ‘boom boom,' and I ran after her, and I said ‘sorry sis, mangikumoshela isikhathi, ngifuna ukukhuluma nawe athi hhayi ngijahile, ngithi please thatha nayi iphone number yami, ngifuna ukukhuluma nawe please." (sorry ma'am, sorry for wasting your time, can I talk to you, she then said ‘I am in a rush' and I said please take my number, I really want to talk to you).

He also added she was the one that phoned him a few days later.

Bra Kop's reflections also touched on his broader beliefs in Pan-Africanism and Black Consciousness, which influenced his outlook on love.

Growing up, he envisioned marrying a woman from Zimbabwe or Ghana, driven by his deep sense of African identity. However, he faced rejection from potential partners in Ghana and Jamaica before meeting his future wife in South Africa.

Source - IOL

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1926 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 391 Views