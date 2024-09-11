Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF members advocating for President Emerson Mnangagwa's term extension beyond 2028 are motivated by fears of the challenges a new regime might face, a political analyst has suggested.

Despite Mnangagwa's firm rejection of extending his presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, factions within ZANU-PF are actively promoting the idea. Slogans like "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" (Mnangagwa will still be in power in 2030) are increasingly prevalent at party events.

Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, is widely considered a potential successor. The proposal for a third term is expected to be a key topic at the party's upcoming conference in Bulawayo next month.

Political analyst Ibbo Mandaza, speaking at an online forum organized by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), expressed skepticism about the likelihood of an extension. "I do not believe Mnangagwa will push for an extension. He is aware of the risks and challenges associated with such a move, so he is merely testing the waters," Mandaza stated.

For Mnangagwa to extend his presidency, ZANU-PF would need to amend Section 91(2) of the constitution through parliament. Mandaza noted that those supporting the third term are likely driven by concerns about their futures in the wake of a potential new administration.

"They fear the repercussions of a successor who would be tasked with addressing the corruption and legal breaches that have marked Mnangagwa's tenure. The next leader will face the daunting task of restoring credibility and tackling the legacy issues of this administration," Mandaza added.

Source - newzimbabwe

