Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

by Staff reporter
Residents of Gwanda in Matabeleland South have raised serious concerns about the adverse effects of increasing artisanal mining activities, which have led to environmental damage, livestock deaths, and hindered the town's expansion efforts.

The areas most impacted include Spitzkop and Bina, where abandoned mining pits are causing significant issues. Mayor Thulani Moyo has accused the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development of corruption and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) of neglecting the problem.

"We provide layout plans to all relevant ministries to ensure proper coordination, but officials from the Ministry of Mines often peg mining claims without informing the council," Moyo said. "Council land was gazetted in 1995, and we were allocated land in 2005 for expansion, yet corruption remains rampant."

Moyo noted that artisanal miners are working along roads, obstructing planned residential developments. "We have around 2,300 residential stands slated for development, but due to the current state of the land, fewer than 1,000 will likely be completed. This complicates our efforts to address the housing backlog."

The mayor also criticized legislators who, despite failing to effectively represent their constituents, still seek land from the council. He added that mining activities are preventing the creation of playgrounds and recreational parks in the area, as the unsafe conditions pose a risk to residents.

"Blasting is occurring beneath residents' homes, and this has led to damage to buildings, such as Operation Garikai houses," Moyo explained. "Mining laws require a minimum distance of 100 meters from a town, but this regulation is being ignored."

Decent Ndlovu, the Matabeleland South EMA provincial manager, confirmed that reports have been made to the police and called for stricter regulations on gold detectors. "There are currently no laws regulating the ownership of these detectors, which needs to be addressed," Ndlovu said. "The environmental damage is severe, with livestock losses affecting local livelihoods. I urge miners to register and operate legally while respecting environmental standards."

Source - southern eye

