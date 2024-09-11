Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ndebele King Bulelani received a significant endorsement at the recent commemorations for the late King Mzilikazi, marking a potential resolution to the ongoing debate over the rightful heir to the Ndebele throne. The event, held at Mhlahlandlela last week, saw King Bulelani greeted with enthusiastic acclaim from the crowd, who chanted "Bayethe," a traditional Ndebele term meaning "hail the King."While several individuals, including Stanely Raphael Khumalo Tshuma, Peter Zwide Khumalo, and Mcijwana Khumalo, have claimed the Ndebele kingship, Bulelani's reception at the ceremony appeared to solidify his standing.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart paid tribute to King Mzilikazi, acknowledging the city's origins as a result of the monarch's establishment of his kingdom. Coltart emphasized that King Mzilikazi had not been sufficiently honored and deserved greater recognition.Winos Dube, Chairperson of the Bulawayo Residents Association, also honored the late king and highlighted the event's role in reviving Ndebele culture. Dube proposed upgrading the roads leading to King Mzilikazi's grave to boost tourism and stressed the importance of cultural unity. "We need to respect our culture and ensure that cultural events bring us together, rather than dividing us," he said. Dube also noted that conflicts between cultural events, such as the clash between Mzilikazi Day and Mambo's Day in Esigodini, should be avoided.Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo expressed support for declaring Mzilikazi Day a public holiday and urged constitutional amendments to recognize the event. "The Constitution should accommodate this day, and we need a coordinated effort between traditional leaders and politicians to push for these changes," Moyo said.Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Chiefs' Council, addressed the succession disputes involving various claimants, including Peter Zwide Kalanga Khumalo and Stanley Raphael Khumalo. He called for a collaborative effort to amend the Constitution to formally recognize the Ndebele kingship. "While celebrating the king is important, it is not currently recognized by the Constitution. We need to work together to address this issue in Parliament," Chief Khumalo said.