Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In November 2021, South Africa's Department of Home Affairs (DHA) abruptly announced that it would not extend the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), leaving hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans scrambling for alternative visa options under the Immigration Act. The sudden decision triggered a surge in applications for waivers from stringent visa requirements, exacerbating the already existing backlog in processing.

At that time, about 176,000 ZEP holders with established lives in South Africa faced severe uncertainty. It was estimated that fewer than 20% of these individuals met the criteria for mainstream visas, such as critical skills work visas or spousal-based visas. Many of these applications remain stalled due to the persistent backlog. This figure does not account for dependent family members, including spouses and children, who were also impacted and faced the possibility of either leaving South Africa or becoming undocumented.

The situation represented a significant setback in the 15-year containment process that began with the dedicated amnesty programme (DZP) in 2009. This program allowed Zimbabweans with clean criminal records and proof of employment in South Africa to regularize their status and avoid deportation, thereby contributing to an updated and accurate census of permit holders.

Since 2021, employers and businesses across South Africa have struggled with the legal limbo affecting their Zimbabwean employees, who have been caught in a cycle of temporary extensions and litigation. The Helen Suzman Foundation’s advocacy led to a Constitutional Court ruling on June 18, 2024, which found then-Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision not to extend the ZEPs procedurally unfair and unconstitutional. The court ordered that ZEP holders be given until November 29, 2024, to apply for new one-year exemption permits, providing a reprieve for due process and consultation.

Amidst this turmoil, fraudsters exploited the confusion, selling fraudulent documents to desperate ZEP holders. Many applicants submitted their visa applications without fully understanding their prospects, leading some to fall victim to scams.

General work visa applications require employers to obtain a certification from the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) to prove that no suitable South African candidates are available for the position. However, since the Immigration Act amendments of May 2014, obtaining such certifications has become extremely difficult, with DEL often rejecting applications to protect the local labor market.

This reality prompted our law firm to cease offering general work visa services in 2016, except for specific sectors. The difficulties faced by ZEP holders reflect broader challenges experienced by foreign employees, including skilled workers who struggle to meet the critical skills list requirements despite years of experience.

Recent developments offer some hope. On August 6, 2024, newly appointed Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issued Immigration Circular No. 7 of 2024, which allows ZEP holders to apply for waivers from DEL recommendations and South African Qualification Authority evaluations for general work visas. This circular provides a legitimate pathway for ZEP holders who are gainfully employed and supported by their employers to secure the necessary visas.

The circular addresses the issue of skill retention, which is crucial for the South African economy, given the challenges of employee turnover and the “brain drain.” Research indicates that many young South African professionals are dissatisfied with their jobs and prone to frequent job changes, highlighting the need for effective retention strategies.

Schreiber's decision is a positive step, but its sustainability depends on the stability of the government and continued support for this approach. As the Department of Home Affairs moves forward, it must ensure a supportive environment and consistent policies to address the needs of ZEP holders and other foreign workers.

Source - dailymaverick

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 413 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 951 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 381 Views