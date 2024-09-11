Chamisa defended

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu has defended opposition leader Nelson Chamisa against accusations of weak leadership amid a government crackdown on his supporters. Chamisa, who has faced criticism for not addressing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's alleged illegitimacy at the recent Sadc summit, is also under fire from academic Ibbo Mandaza and journalist-activist Hopewell Chin’ono, who have suggested he may be compromised by the state.Mpofu, who previously led Chamisa's legal team in the 2018 presidential election challenge, has taken to social media to counter these claims. In a series of posts on X, Mpofu denounced the allegations against Chamisa as unfounded and part of a coordinated smear campaign by Zanu PF to solidify its grip on power.“The accusation that Nelson Chamisa has been bribed by Zanu PF is a baseless fabrication aimed at undermining the opposition's efforts,” Mpofu wrote. “Those who spread these claims must either provide concrete evidence or be exposed as Zanu apologists.”Mpofu also criticized arguments suggesting that elections are futile in Zimbabwe due to constant rigging by Zanu PF and that Chamisa should identify a more effective leader. “If you believe elections are incapable of bringing about change, then Chamisa’s role is irrelevant,” he argued. “However, if you think a popular leader is essential for driving change, Chamisa is clearly the right choice.”Chamisa himself has continued to rally his supporters despite the challenges. In recent posts, he acknowledged the difficulties of his journey but remained resolute. “Standing up for truth and justice is never easy,” Chamisa wrote. “The struggles we face are not in vain; ultimately, we will achieve victory.”Earlier this year, Chamisa resigned from the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), the party he founded in 2022 after losing control of MDC-T to Douglas Mwonzora. Chamisa cited his departure from CCC as a result of the party being compromised by Zanu PF, which he accused of orchestrating the recalls of CCC MPs.Despite losing several seats to Zanu PF through controversial recalls led by self-proclaimed party secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, Chamisa remains committed to opposition politics. He has vowed to form a new party, emphasizing that giving up is not an option.Chamisa, who has been a prominent figure in opposition politics for over two decades, has endured significant personal risks, including a near-assassination attempt in 2022 and a severe attack in 2007. His supporters argue that his resilience and commitment to change remain steadfast despite the obstacles he faces.