Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A recent report from the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) highlights the growing influence of the Zimbabwean military in undermining democratic processes and manipulating the country's electoral system. The report, titled "Who is the Elephant in the Room? The Warrior Tradition, the Military, and the Party," sheds light on how the military's control over key institutions, such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), and its impact on Zanu-PF's internal politics are threatening the integrity of Zimbabwe's democracy.

Military's Role in Politics

The report references controversial remarks made by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who recently vowed at a Zanu-PF event in Nyanga North to suppress opposition forces and ensure Zanu-PF's indefinite rule. In a recorded video, Sanyatwe declared, "Zanu-PF will rule forever… whether you like it or not," and promised to use "command voting" to maintain party control.

Historical Context and Concerns

According to the ZDI report, such statements reflect a long-standing trend in Zimbabwe's political history, reminiscent of past military interventions. The report draws parallels to the 1975 Mgagao Declaration, which led to Robert Mugabe's rise to Zanu leadership, underscoring the military's historical role in shaping political transitions.

The ZDI report stresses that the military's control over Zanu-PF and its strategic patronage networks across state institutions, including the legislature, judiciary, and electoral bodies, poses a significant challenge to democratic processes. It notes that the military's influence has been crucial in maintaining Zanu-PF's dominance and obstructing potential challenges from opposition parties.

Impact on Governance and Trust

The report argues that the military's involvement in politics, particularly in controlling Zanu-PF, is a key factor in Zimbabwe's political dynamics. It points out that the deep-seated patronage networks within Zanu-PF make it extremely difficult for any president outside the party to govern effectively.

The ZDI also highlights the erosion of public trust due to the military's disproportionate control and influence. The report calls for a re-examination of the role of the military in public affairs and urges citizens to engage in discussions on how to rebuild legitimacy and trust in governance. It emphasizes that trust is essential for a thriving political system and cannot be enforced by coercion.

Call for Democratic Reforms

In light of the report's findings, the ZDI advocates for a transparent and inclusive approach to political transitions. It argues that the military's role must be addressed to ensure meaningful citizen participation and to restore confidence in Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.

The report concludes with a call to address the "elephant in the room"—the pervasive influence of the military in political and electoral processes. It underscores the need for open discussions on these complex dynamics to chart a path forward for Zimbabwe's democracy and governance.

By addressing these issues, the report aims to unravel the intricacies of Zimbabwe's political landscape and the military's influential role in shaping the country's future.


Source - newshawks

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 951 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 381 Views