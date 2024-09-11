Latest News Editor's Choice


5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Five years after the death of President Robert Mugabe, political analysts argue that Zanu-PF's authoritarian practices persist under his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Despite Mugabe's passing on September 6, 2019, and his removal in a military coup in 2017, the regime's repressive tactics and deep-rooted corruption continue to shape Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Reflecting on Mugabe's death, experts note that while the current administration, self-styled as the "Second Republic," claims to represent a new era, the underlying governance structures and political culture have remained largely unchanged. According to Professor Eldred Masunungure of the University of Zimbabwe, "The transition in November 2017 did not fundamentally alter the Zanu-PF governance system. Although Mugabe is gone, the same mechanisms of control and patronage are still in place."

Masunungure further critiques Mnangagwa's approach, noting a shift from Mugabe's overtly heavy-handed methods to a more forceful and patronage-based style of governance. "Mnangagwa's leadership is characterized by a reliance on coercion and a broad interpretation of national security, encompassing areas that were previously less contentious," he explained.

Vivid Gwede, a Hubert Humphrey Fellow in Public Policy at MIT, echoed concerns about the lack of democratic progress since Mugabe's era. "The opportunity for political reform has been squandered. There is still a demand for inclusive governance that respects dissenting voices, yet the new constitution remains undermined by regressive amendments," Gwede said. He also pointed out that economic stagnation and rampant corruption persist, with ongoing infrastructure projects marred by transparency issues.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu argued that Mnangagwa's administration represents a continuation of Mugabe's repressive legacy. "Mugabe's regime was marked by violence and subjugation, and the infrastructure of oppression he established remains intact under Mnangagwa. The current government has further eroded state institutions, leaving them under the firm control of Zanu-PF," Mukundu asserted.

Mugabe, who passed away after a tumultuous rule, was a polarizing figure. Supporters lauded his efforts to empower the black majority and promote education through policies like indigenization, while critics condemned him as a dictator who turned Zimbabwe from a promising nation into a cautionary tale.

During his 37 years in power, Mugabe built an authoritarian regime that suppressed opposition, civil society, and free media. His controversial land reform program led to the violent displacement of white commercial farmers, contributing to an economic collapse.

Mnangagwa's ascent was initially met with hope for reform, but his tenure has instead seen political and economic crises deepen. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) recently condemned the 2023 elections, a rare critique that did not occur under Mugabe despite numerous opposition complaints.

Under Mnangagwa, repressive laws have further curtailed democratic freedoms. The Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Act 2022, known as the "Patriotic Bill," has been criticized as a severe attack on democracy. The law criminalizes actions perceived as undermining national sovereignty and imposes harsh penalties for those advocating sanctions against Zimbabwe.

This legal framework has led to the arrest of opposition activists and civil society leaders, with recent incidents including the detention and torture of individuals involved in protests.

Overall, Zimbabwe remains trapped in a cycle of authoritarian rule and corruption, with little sign of meaningful change since Mugabe's departure.


