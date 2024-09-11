Latest News Editor's Choice


Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Farmers in Matabeleland have called for cattle rustlers to be excluded from the Presidential amnesty and denied bail, as livestock theft devastates their communities.

The call was made during a meeting organised by the Bulawayo police in partnership with local farmers, where neighbourhood watch committee member Shepherd Ncube was honoured for his role in apprehending a suspect, Bhekilizwe Nyathi, caught with five slaughtered stolen cattle.

Ncube received a certificate of excellence from Police Commissioner Dr. Wiklef Makamache, while farmers contributed over US$700 and R6 000 in appreciation of his efforts.

Meli Ncube, a representative of the Matabeleland Farmers Guard, voiced the frustration of the farmers.

"We are deeply saddened when police work hard to catch cattle rustlers, only for these criminals to be released on bail. Our plea to the President is clear - cattle rustlers should not be granted bail or amnesty. The system lets them go, and we suffer the consequences," he said.

Clement Ndlovu, representing the Masakhane Sibambane group from Nyamandlovu, supported the call for tougher penalties.

"Cattle rustlers should not be treated with kid gloves. They need to face sentences that serve as a deterrent, not be granted bail," he said.

Thulani Vundla, an anti-stock theft representative from Umguza, praised Ncube's heroism, saying, "Sometimes you do something small, not realising the impact it has for the entire nation. Ncube has set an example, and I believe others will follow."

Jairos Mahlangu, representing Cattle Mall and Southern Livestock Group, highlighted the fear communities have in reporting theft due to the threat of retaliation.

"We see the vehicles used by cattle rustlers daily, but fear keeps us silent. Ncube's bravery shows us that we can make a difference, and we need to report these crimes to help the police," said Mahlangu.

Farmers from Hope Fountain, where the stolen cattle were from, expressed concerns over the growing issue of theft in the area, worsened by their proximity to Bulawayo.

"We've lost over 20 cows, and this is a recurring problem. Without people like Ncube, we would be in an even worse position. Thieves have a ready market for stolen livestock, and some in our community are part of the syndicate," one farmer said.

The farmers also urged the police to take stronger action against the criminal syndicates involved in livestock theft.

Farmers from Matabeleland South, represented by Azibuye Emaseleni Inkomo Zethu, called for better cooperation between the police and farmer groups, which they said are sometimes viewed with suspicion.

"We ask to work well with the police. Our groups unveil any crime, from stock theft to rape, and we should be seen as partners, not threats," said a representative.

The farmers also urged stricter monitoring of butcheries, accusing them of buying stolen meat.

"Butcheries must be monitored, as they are fueling the market for stolen livestock. People are getting sick from eating improperly slaughtered meat. We need our MPs to craft tougher laws around stock theft," the representative added.

