Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

by Staff reporter
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has issued a ban on the sale of Starlink User Terminals (kits) by telecoms service providers and ordinary dealers without a licence as government pulls out all the stops to piggyback on a galloping public demand for the global internet service to draw some easy revenue.

This follows the recent licensing of Elon Musk's company to roll out the novel internet service in  Zimbabwe by the government.

The entry of the satellite internet service provider into Zimbabwe's telecoms space has opened up demand for its kit as more locals seek affordable and more reliable connectivity.

However, in a Tuesday statement, POTRAZ Director General Gift Kallisto Machengete pronounced a ban in the sale of Starlink kit without a licence.

"It is a condition of the Starlink licences that such agencies, dealers and ISPs shall be subject to clearance by POTRAZ.

"This condition applies to both existing and prospective ISPs and Network Operators. The sale or distribution of Starlink User Terminals without appropriate licensing and clearance is, therefore, an offence punishable by law," Machengete said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's government has introduced hefty fines of up to $5,000 for poor service in the country's telecommunications industry.

In a statement Tuesday, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the government will levy fines of between $200 and $5,000 per infringement for telecommunications companies and internet providers who fail to give reliable service.

