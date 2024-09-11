Latest News Editor's Choice


Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE 17th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo this morning with the Zimbabwe MICE Masterclass.

The annual expo takes place at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre and will run until Saturday.

The MICE Masterclass is the first activity and is set to be addressed by Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi in Hall 2.

MICE is a type of travel business that involves Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions, being implemented by the tourism sector as a strategy and remedies that has potential to turnaround the country's tourism industry.

Discussions at this MICE Masterclass will focus on how Government policy can shape the development of infrastructure, the role and importance of MICE Bidding Subvention Fund, funding initiatives and grants for MICE infrastructure development, domestic and international meetings as a catalyst for building a sustainable MICE business.

There will also be presentations on reshaping Africa's MICE business through incentive travel and understanding how this can be leveraged for business growth and viability.

Hosted by the Government through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, the annual expo is in its 17th year and aims to promote the tourism industry especially the small operators who are incapacitated to attend international travel shows hence the initiative to bring buyers to their doorstep.

The MICE Masterclass comes as local public and private media concluded a tour of tourism attractions in Masvingo province, where they sampled gems in Masvingo town and Chiredzi as part of pre-Sanganai/Hlanganani tours and activities meant to promote the sector by documenting untold tourism stories.

Meanwhile, exhibitors were this morning still setting up their stands ahead of the start of the exhibitions.

Organisers expect more than 400 local and international exhibitors.

Source - The Chronicle

