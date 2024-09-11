Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa has set September 19 as the trial date for Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on allegations of insulting police officers.The two are facing charges of undermining police authority.Allegations are that on February 1, 2021, Mamombe was driving an unregistered Toyota Fortuner along Kwame Nkrumah Street in Harare. A police car carrying some people and police officers stopped next to her car.While waiting for the traffic lights to change, Mamombe and Chimbiri opened their windows and shouted at the police officers: "Mapurisa siyayi vanhu vamasunga avo munovazadza Covid (Release those people, otherwise you will infect them with Covid).The court heard that the statement was meant to undermine police authority.The police officers stopped and arrested the accused persons.