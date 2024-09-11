Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman finds rate in her bread

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a lengthy Facebook post, she said she purchased the loaf of bread from a local shop after work on August 27.

For the next days, Mkumla proceeded to use slices of bread from the load to make toast.

"Then, on the morning of August 31, I took the bread out of the fridge to make toast and noticed something disgusting and scary. I took a picture and sent it to my friends, and one of them said, 'Yi mpuku leyo tshomi' [That's a rat friend]".

"I was in denial and suggested it might be something else, but the rat scenario made sense - it's possible the rat got into the bread at the factory, and no one noticed," Mkumla said.

She went back to the shop she'd bought the bread from and was told to lay a complaint directly with the supplier.

She sent an email with a video and photographs of the bread.

Mkumla said she was later contacted by a man from Sasko who apologised for the incident.

According to Mkumla, the caller explained that it gets hot in the bakery and that "things like this are bound to happen".

He further told that that measures are being put in place to prevent future incidents and that she shouldn't worry, she won't be affected health-wise.

This response further fuelled her anger.

"This experience has been traumatic and disgusting," she shared.

PepsiCo South Africa's Cornel Vermeulen said they were aware of the "isolated incident”.

He added that the loaf of SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat brown bread did not meet the company's stringent standards.

Vermuelen said Mkumla returned the loaf to the store she bought it from and it was discovered to have been contaminated by what was later revealed to be a rodent.

Speaking to Independent Media, Vermuelen assured customers that an investigation has been launched.

He added that samples and records were taken from the batch in question and no discrepancies were found.

Vermeulen said the company has also been in contact with Mkumla to provide her with an update.

Source - iol

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 950 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 515 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 380 Views