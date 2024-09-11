Woman finds rate in her bread

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a lengthy Facebook post, she said she purchased the loaf of bread from a local shop after work on August 27.For the next days, Mkumla proceeded to use slices of bread from the load to make toast."Then, on the morning of August 31, I took the bread out of the fridge to make toast and noticed something disgusting and scary. I took a picture and sent it to my friends, and one of them said, 'Yi mpuku leyo tshomi' [That's a rat friend]"."I was in denial and suggested it might be something else, but the rat scenario made sense - it's possible the rat got into the bread at the factory, and no one noticed," Mkumla said.She went back to the shop she'd bought the bread from and was told to lay a complaint directly with the supplier.She sent an email with a video and photographs of the bread.Mkumla said she was later contacted by a man from Sasko who apologised for the incident.According to Mkumla, the caller explained that it gets hot in the bakery and that "things like this are bound to happen".He further told that that measures are being put in place to prevent future incidents and that she shouldn't worry, she won't be affected health-wise.This response further fuelled her anger."This experience has been traumatic and disgusting," she shared.PepsiCo South Africa's Cornel Vermeulen said they were aware of the "isolated incident”.He added that the loaf of SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat brown bread did not meet the company's stringent standards.Vermuelen said Mkumla returned the loaf to the store she bought it from and it was discovered to have been contaminated by what was later revealed to be a rodent.Speaking to Independent Media, Vermuelen assured customers that an investigation has been launched.He added that samples and records were taken from the batch in question and no discrepancies were found.Vermeulen said the company has also been in contact with Mkumla to provide her with an update.