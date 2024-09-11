Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Murder-accused Mpumalanga farm manager, Reinhardt Steyn, 24; and his three co-accused, Dumisani Chriswell Masilela, 33; Stephan Wilson, 30; and Dumisani Luthuli have appeared before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.

The case against the four men was postponed to September 17 for the arrangement of a Chichewa language interpreter and a possible bail application, according to Monica Nyuswa, Mpumalanga regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The four men are charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious property damage.

"It is alleged that on August 24, the accused kidnapped and assaulted three victims at Elsias farm in Laersdrift outside Middelburg, accusing them of stealing sheep," said Nyuswa.

The accused men allegedly drove to the nearby village with the victims, looking for the stolen sheep.

"Upon realising that the victims were not cooperating, the accused went back with the victims to the farm. They allegedly assaulted them and burned their bodies before dumping their remains on R575 road, leading to N4 in Middelburg," said Nyuswa.

After the State added murder charges against the accused men, their defence teams requested the State to disclose the contents of the court document. The court ruled that the accused men's representatives must be provided with a summary before Friday.

Nyuswa said the State is opposing bail on the four accused men due to the seriousness of the charges they are facing.

The NPA clarified that accused number three, Stephan Wilson requires the Chichewa interpretation.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that a Limpopo pig farmer and his two co-accused will remain in custody after the Mankweng Magistrate's Court postponed their matter to next month.

Zachariah Johannes Olivier, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of firearms and ammunition. Musora, a foreign national, faces a further charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

It is alleged that the three men fatally shot 47-year-old Mariah Makgato and 34-year-old Kudzai Ndlovu and wounded Ndlovu's husband Mabutho Ncube who had entered Onvervaght farm to collect expired goods dumped by a commercial truck. The two women died on the farm while Ncube, managed to escape.

The man who survived the deadly Limpopo shooting has recounted the harrowing experience when he escaped for dear life, leaving his wife and Makgato on the scene.

Source - iol

Must Read

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

3 women up for assault

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman finds rate in her bread

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Military cog in undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa defended

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Jacob Zuma tormentor hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Sex workers torment Bulawayo CBD residents

6 hrs ago | 952 Views

Did all Ndebele kingdom claimants attend Mzilikazi day?

6 hrs ago | 346 Views

Panners wreak havoc in Gwanda

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's third term praise singers fear Chiwenga's 'wrath'

7 hrs ago | 917 Views

'Rhythm City' star opens up about family rejection due to his Zimbabwean wife

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Prices soar as new Zimbabwean currency struggles

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimta commends govt feeding programme

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mashayamombe nominated for global award

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

90% of Zimbabwe adults in the informal sector

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Prosecutor Bosha removed from remand after criminal review

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Econet goes head-to-head with Starlink with new packages

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe platinum output to remain stable

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

HCC executives denied bail

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Kwekwe service station

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Econet ready for head-on competition with Starlink

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Rapist teacher jailed 15 years

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man killed for sipping beer without permission

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

25% of Matabeleland South children not attending school

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

Busisa Moyo to grace UK-Zimbabwe Business Expo

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga to headline governance conference

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Selmor excluded from Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival by Daisy

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Corruption allegations rock Zimbabwe High Court

7 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Redundant Zimbabwe civil service posts to be abolished

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

PPC Zimbabwe remits US$11,3m dividend to PPC SA

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Cameroon holds Zimbabwe Warriors

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mbudzi Interchange loop road opening

7 hrs ago | 392 Views