3 women up for assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three women from Nyanga have been arrested following an investigation into a viral social media video showing them attacking another woman who was holding a baby.The attackers alleged that the victim was involved in an affair with one of the suspects' husbands.The women appeared in court and were released on bail pending their trial.Their arrest came after the video, which captured the violent incident, spread widely online.Deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the arrests and stated that investigations are ongoing. He urged the public to handle disputes with self-restraint and to seek peaceful resolutions, emphasizing that communities should avoid violent confrontations.