Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

by Stephen Jakes
6 secs ago
Abigale Mupambi
The human rights activist Abigale Mupambi who joined the ongoing controversy involving Pan-Africanist Rutendo Matinyarare, and the Innscor Group has taken since anged the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe to intervene and save the Zimbabwean population from consuming not recommended mealie meal products supplied by the company in question.

In response  dated September 10 to Mupambi, CCZ Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Rosemary Mpofu  noted that the CCZ acknowledged receipt of her email and the concerns raised in relation to Chicken Inn, a local food brand under Innscor Africa Limited, which she claimed has been allegedly serving food with cancer-causing Genetically Modified products to the public.

"In order to get to the bottom of this issue, CCZ has engaged, among others,  authorities that deal with Food, including the Ministry of Healthy and Child Care. The Council has also partnered with other stakeholders to conduct independent lab tests on the product in question, to allow for proper verification of the allegations and as part of due process," Mpofu wrote.

"As CCZ we are committed to ensuring that consumers are protected and receive a fair deal on the marketplace. The Consumer Protection Act Chapter 14:44 stipulates that "A supplier is prohibited from selling or marketing any goods or services to consumers unless such goods or services conform to the mandatory safety and quality standards prescribed in accordance with any laws, and Every consumer has a right to receive goods or services that are safe and free from defects and hazards."

Mupambi last week sided with Matinyarare in his ongoing dispute with Innscor, which recently secured a legal victory against him.

Matinyarare had accused Innscor Africa of allegedly supplying genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in its food products without adequately informing consumers.

He raised concerns that these GMOs might contain carcinogens, potentially contributing to the rising cancer cases in Zimbabwe.

Mupambi criticized the legal outcome favouring Innscor, arguing that the court's decision is meaningless without addressing the core allegations.

"The Innscor win in the South African courts remains a myth as long as the courts ignore the core issue: Is Innscor supplying potentially cancerous products to the market, as alleged?" she said.

Mupambi said Innscor should have focused on disproving these allegations rather than silencing Matinyarare.

She urged Zimbabwean citizens to refrain from patronizing Innscor's fast-food outlets until the company addresses these serious health concerns.

Mupambi said Zimbabweans could be facing a health crisis, evidenced by long hospital queues mirroring those at fast-food restaurants.

She called for meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders, stressing that while investment is vital for Zimbabwe's development, it should not come at the expense of public health and safety.

Mupambi reiterated the importance of Innscor answering the critical question at the heart of this issue: Do their products contain GMOs that could be carcinogenic?

Her stance reflects a broader concern for consumer rights and public health in Zimbabwe, urging transparency and accountability from major corporations.

Source - Byo24News

