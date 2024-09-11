Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo





Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa accompanied by Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devotion, Appoloniah Munzverengwi during the Zimbabwe MICE Masterclass in Bulawayo.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi has courted several stakeholders to consider the potentials which Zimbabwe Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Zim MICE) business tourism sector have in determining the country's economic leap through visitors influx and related leverages.In a speech read (in Bulawayo) on her behalf by the deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa during the ongoing Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo's MICE masterclass conference, Rwodzi is of the conviction that Zimbabwe breeds vast opportunities through fostering collaboration and innovation across various sectors."It is with great pleasure that I welcome you to the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) conference during the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2024. We are honored to host such a diverse and esteemed group of professionals dedicated to the MICE Tourism Sector," Rwodzi said."The MICE tourism which is also regarded as business tourism is not only a vital component of our tourism landscape but also a powerful driver for economic growth and development in Zimbabwe. It creates significant business opportunities for our nation, fostering collaboration and innovation across various sectors," Rwodzi added."Thus, by attracting international conferences and exhibitions, we will not only be showcasing Zimbabwe as a premier destination but also facilitating partnerships that enhance our local industries," Rwodzi noted.Minister Rwodzi noted that, as a subsector, MICE tourism has the potential to attract an influx of visitors thereby contributing tourism revenue generation, stimulating job creation, and contributing meaningfully to our GDP, and reinforcing the importance of tourism in our national economy."MICE tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors of the global tourism industry, and it is said to be a multi-billion industry," Rwodzi said.According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, it is estimated that the global MICE industry is worth around US$650 billion to US$ 700 billion and Africa is estimated to account for around US$13 billion.Zimbabwe has a great potential for MICE tourism, with its unique attractions and growing infrastructure, whilst addressing the challenges and leveraging on opportunities thereof, can help the country become a competitive destination in the regional MICE market."The conference serves as a crucial platform for networking, enabling delegates to connect, share ideas, and forge lasting relationships. These interactions can lead to fruitful collaborations, paving the way for future investments and initiatives that will enhance our hospitality sector," Rwodzi noted.Meanwhile, Mr Kwakye Donkor who is the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Tourism Partners has announced that Zimbabwe has greatest potential to leverage on MICE tourism sector, describing it as a soft spot for economic growth which thrives on existence of other physical tourism tourism infrastructure."With vast tourism destinations scattered around the country, Zimbabwe has diverse opportunities to thrive on MICE since it is an intangible form of business," Kwakye Donkor said."You may agree with me that creativity and scientific application of initiatives to establish MICE related infrastructures which complement specific destinations will help in generating millions of foreign currency," Kwakye Donkor added."One mistake that we always think of, is that traveling for a holiday or going somewhere means you have to fly only. It's totally incorrect and if you go to Victoria Falls, Zambia is just across the road which provides opportunity for MICE tourism industry," Kwakye Donkor said."There is a lot of travel that can be organized. And I believe that if we promote and share that kind of experience with the rest of the country, we will be able to get a lot more people to travel. South Africa has got several festivals which happen every year and it boosts their MICE tourism sector," Kwakye Donkor said.Within the strategic Tourism Clusters, MICE tourism is a key focus being prioritised by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry with the prioritisation meant to express commitment towards positioning Zimbabwe as one of the leading destinations for global events and conferences.