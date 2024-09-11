Latest News Editor's Choice


Tenant bashes landlord over rent

by Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago
There was drama at house number Greenhill, Bindura where a tenant Farai Mupota (47) allegedly bashed his landlord Cleopas Kuhlengisa (40) after he demanded his rentals.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Mupota appeared before a Bindura magistrate.

During cross-examination,cx the accused told the court that his landlord promised to bewitch him.

"My landlord promised to bewitch me over nonpayment of rentals so I cannot ask much," Mupota said.

In his response, the complainant said his tenant is a liar who even lied about his own name.

"Your worship, my former tenant is a problem. He even lied about his own name. He had turned my house into a base for illegal deals.On top of beating me, he used to steal from me and I also reported that to the police," responded the landlord.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on June 8 the landlord demanded his rent for the previous month from the accused and ordered him to leave his house.

The landlord subsequently came with another lock,while trying to change the lock a misunderstanding arose.

Mupota kicked his landlord and injured him leading to his arrest.

The matter continues on September 13.

Source - Bindura

