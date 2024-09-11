Tenant bashes landlord over rent

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at house number Greenhill, Bindura where a tenant Farai Mupota (47) allegedly bashed his landlord Cleopas Kuhlengisa (40) after he demanded his rentals.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Mupota appeared before a Bindura magistrate.During cross-examination,cx the accused told the court that his landlord promised to bewitch him."My landlord promised to bewitch me over nonpayment of rentals so I cannot ask much," Mupota said.In his response, the complainant said his tenant is a liar who even lied about his own name."Your worship, my former tenant is a problem. He even lied about his own name. He had turned my house into a base for illegal deals.On top of beating me, he used to steal from me and I also reported that to the police," responded the landlord.The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on June 8 the landlord demanded his rent for the previous month from the accused and ordered him to leave his house.The landlord subsequently came with another lock,while trying to change the lock a misunderstanding arose.Mupota kicked his landlord and injured him leading to his arrest.The matter continues on September 13.