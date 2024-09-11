Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In a media briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya outlined President Cyril Ramaphosa's programme and addressed topical issues of interest.

In his address, Magwenya said Ramaphosa has received a report from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane. Simelane has been embroiled in the VBS saga.

"The President will not engage issues that he manages with Ministers, including Minister Simelane in the public domain. The President appreciates the importance of the Justice ministry in the leadership of the Justice, Security, and Crime Prevention Cluster and its contribution to the successful functioning of the cluster. The President is committed to ensuring the highest levels of integrity within the National Executive. He will consider all the facts on the matter before making any determination," Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa will also be hosting a dinner on Wednesday with all political leaders of parts that are signatories to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

"The purpose of the dinner is to provide an opportunity for a review on the functioning of the GNU thus far and to discuss in detail the formulation of a dispute resolution mechanism. President Ramaphosa remains satisfied with the work of the GNU. This evening is an opportunity for all party leaders to provide their own assessments and give feedback to the President. Leaders will be able to raise any issues of concern," Magwenya said.

He said the president is also enthused with the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the members of his national executive as well as the collaboration from ministers from different parties have applied in resolving challenges facing the government and country.

"One example of such collaboration, was the partnership between Minister John Steenhuisen and Minister Ronald Lamola in securing the new trade dispensation with China on South African beef. The President believes this dispensation will transform the South African beef industry and will create more participation opportunities for small scale black farmers," Magwenya said.

It has also been announced that South Africa will be filing its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) next month. South Africa intends to provide facts and evidence to prove that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Palestine.

"This case will continue until the court makes a finding. While the case is in progress, we hope that Israel will abide by the court's provisional orders issued to date. The case represents a growing global effort towards ensuring peace in the Middle-East, with several countries, namely, Nicaragua, Palestine, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia having joined the South African case against Israel," he said.

Ramaphosa will also be responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, September 12, on various national developments including government's response to incidents of extortion against businesses and individuals, and progress in the fight against unemployment and poverty. The President will also address progress in the delivery of infrastructure to communities and stakeholder concerns around the Second Presidential Health Compact.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will be signing the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill into law on Friday, September 13. The bill will be publicly signed at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Later this month, Ramaphosa will also be attending the high-level general debate of the 79th Session of the United Nationals General Assembly (UNGA79) is scheduled to take place at UN Headquarters in New York from September 24 to September 30, 2024.

"The General Debate will provide a platform for South Africa to highlight the importance of strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation in addressing global challenges. The General Debate will also provide a platform for South Africa to highlight the importance of strengthening multilateralism and international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

"The President and Ministers attending will undertake several engagements focusing on Economic Diplomacy initiatives as part of the President's overall investment drive to attract foreign investment into South Africa to support efforts and create opportunities to address the country's main triple challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality," Magwenya said.

Apart from the UNGA79, Ramaphosa will participate in several high-level events, including the G20 where he will highlight South Africa's key priorities for its upcoming Presidency of the Group. The President will also hold bilateralism with his counterparts, including the UN Secretary-General and other global leaders.

Source - iol

