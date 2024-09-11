Missing Chegutu women found dead

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Residents of Stockdale farm in Chegutu are finding it hard to believe that two women who were reported missing two days ago were murdered.

According to the police, Sekai Antonio, 59, and Alice Zhuwao, 54, were found dead in the bush after a widespread search.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sekai's body bore a deep cut on the head and multiple bruises, while Alice's body was discovered approximately 100 meters away, also with a deep head wound.The victims' remains were transported to the Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations as police continues their investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.