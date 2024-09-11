Latest News Editor's Choice


Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

The government is focusing on refurbishing Charles Prince Airport and has begun negotiations with Chinese officials for the project, according to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

Speaking after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Ambassador Shava provided an update on the agreements made between Zimbabwe and China during President Mnangagwa’s recent visit to the Asian country.

This follows the recent upgrade of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

"RGM International Airport is in a very limited space and cannot expand further," Minister Shava explained. 
"We need to explore options for improving other airports in Zimbabwe. Charles Prince Airport could be developed to meet or exceed the standards of RGM Airport, as there is ample land for expansion. If privately owned, negotiations for the land can be arranged."

