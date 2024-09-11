Robbers in dramatic school heist

News / National

by Staff reporter

Armed with explosives, machetes, and wearing balaclavas, a seven-member gang targeted Eureka Junior School in Banket around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the second such raid in two years.The robbers believed the school was holding a large sum of cash after parents had gathered the previous day to pay fees. However, the school had adhered to police and government advice to avoid keeping large amounts of cash on the premises.Frustrated, the gang managed to steal only a small amount of cash and some groceries. After confronting security guard Nelson Newera, the criminals broke into the school's strong room, hoping to find money where examination papers were kept.They used explosives to blow open a safe but found just US$80, according to school administrator Wilson Kambanje. A laptop worth US$400 was destroyed in the explosion, which also shattered several windows."We believe this is the same gang that attempted to rob us in 2022 but failed," Kambanje said. In the first attempt, the robbers were unable to open the safe."After the first incident, we became more cautious and now take all cash to the bank. We also encourage parents to deposit fees directly into the school's bank account," he added.Frustrated after finding no more money in the safes, the gang raided the boardroom, stealing groceries, including cooking oil, rice, and mealie meal, valued at around US$500, which were intended for the school's boarding students.According to police, at around 3 a.m., the gang proceeded to a teacher's house in Banket's Kuwadzana township, where they forced their way into her bedroom. Armed with a rifle, two knives, and a pistol, they tied her hands with shoelaces and assaulted her, demanding money. The teacher handed over US$1,600.The robbers also tied up another occupant and threatened to kill him while demanding more valuables. They stole various items, including groceries, a Samsung TV, an Acer laptop, an Open View decoder, and a white SDX Mazda Double Cab (AAX 8072), which they used to load the stolen goods before fleeing.National Deputy Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the raids and said investigations are ongoing.