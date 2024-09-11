Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

Selmor Mtukudzi has confirmed her participation in the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Arts Festival (OMIFA) following consultations with stakeholders.Initially omitted from the festival's lineup, this caused public outrage. It was revealed that there was a communication breakdown between Selmor's team and the festival organizers, Tuku Music.After mediation by arts promoter Josh Hozheri, Selmor announced on social media that she would be performing at the event in honor of her father's legacy.The festival, scheduled for September 21 and 22 at Pakare Paye, will feature a star-studded lineup, including Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi, and Mokoomba, among others. Sandra Mtukudzi, Tuku's UK-based daughter, is also expected to attend.The festival will celebrate Tuku's legacy through music, theatre, dance, spoken word, and a fashion show.Tuku passed away in 2019 and was posthumously honored as a national hero. This year's event coincides with what would have been his 72nd birthday.