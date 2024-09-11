Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Selmor Mtukudzi has confirmed her participation in the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Arts Festival (OMIFA) following consultations with stakeholders.

Initially omitted from the festival's lineup, this caused public outrage. It was revealed that there was a communication breakdown between Selmor's team and the festival organizers, Tuku Music.

After mediation by arts promoter Josh Hozheri, Selmor announced on social media that she would be performing at the event in honor of her father's legacy.

The festival, scheduled for September 21 and 22 at Pakare Paye, will feature a star-studded lineup, including Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi, and Mokoomba, among others. Sandra Mtukudzi, Tuku's UK-based daughter, is also expected to attend.

The festival will celebrate Tuku's legacy through music, theatre, dance, spoken word, and a fashion show.

Tuku passed away in 2019 and was posthumously honored as a national hero. This year's event coincides with what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

4 mins ago | 0 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo malls deserted

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

14 hrs ago | 315 Views

Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

14 hrs ago | 468 Views

Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

Scathing indictment of Harare City Council's corruption and mismanagement

15 hrs ago | 237 Views

Lithuania seizes shipment of fire trucks to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Tenant bashes landlord over rent

17 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

18 hrs ago | 1276 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

20 hrs ago | 574 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

20 hrs ago | 173 Views

3 women up for assault

20 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

22 hrs ago | 457 Views

Woman finds rat in her bread

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

22 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

22 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 556 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

22 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

22 hrs ago | 527 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

22 hrs ago | 871 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

22 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Military cog undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 309 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

22 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

22 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

22 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Chamisa defended

22 hrs ago | 830 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

22 hrs ago | 374 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Mbeki says foreigners are not the cause of SA's economic crisis

23 hrs ago | 451 Views