'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora has confirmed that Zimbabwe has no confirmed Mpox cases after screening all suspected cases. The government has heightened surveillance at the country's three major ports of entry, which border Zambia, South Africa, and Mozambique, closely monitoring travelers for signs of fever and rashes—key indicators of the viral disease.Speaking at the National Aids Council media awards ceremony in Harare, Dr. Mombeshora reassured the public that all screenings conducted so far have yielded zero cases of Mpox."As of now, there are no confirmed Mpox cases in Zimbabwe unless there are unreported instances. However, we have trained our health personnel at all entry points to screen everyone entering the country," he said. Body scanners and handheld thermometers have been deployed at these entry points to detect elevated temperatures, a critical symptom of Mpox.Dr. Mombeshora stressed that Zimbabwe has the capacity to test for Mpox and urged anyone exhibiting symptoms like high fever or rashes to seek immediate medical attention. He also debunked false social media reports claiming an Mpox outbreak."All suspected cases have been screened, and there is no Mpox in Zimbabwe. Social media posts with pictures claiming to show Mpox are misleading," he said.He added that SADC health ministers recently met to develop a coordinated regional strategy to tackle Mpox. Additionally, more healthcare workers will be trained on disease recognition and management, and government laboratories are being equipped with the necessary tools to diagnose infections.