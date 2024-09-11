Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 30,000 youths from across Zimbabwe are set to gather at the Great Zimbabwe Monument in Masvingo on Sunday, where President Mnangagwa will launch the inaugural Munhumutapa Day. This event celebrates the country's progress towards achieving its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society, driven by the President's "brick-upon-brick" approach using local resources.Munhumutapa Day, commemorating Zimbabwe's rich history, will be observed annually on September 15, rotating across the country’s 10 provinces. This date also marks President Mnangagwa's birthday, and the launch coincides with his 82nd birthday. The Great Zimbabwe Monument, a symbol of Zimbabwean resilience, serves as an ideal backdrop for the event, as it was once the capital of the Munhumutapa Empire.The Zanu-PF National Youth League, which organized the event, honors President Mnangagwa's leadership and his vision of prosperity through the "Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo" mantra. John Paradza, Deputy Secretary of the Youth League, confirmed that preparations are complete for the launch, where President Mnangagwa will also celebrate his recent appointment as SADC chairperson.The day's festivities will include the launch of the Munhumutapa Youth National Housing Project, benefiting Zimbabwean youth with fully serviced housing stands. The program aims to improve infrastructure while reinforcing the country’s development goals.