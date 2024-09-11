Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo malls deserted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Nokulunga Mlalazi, an airtime vendor at Nkulumane Complex in Bulawayo for over two decades, has witnessed the decline of this once-bustling shopping center. 
Built in the late 1990s by Old Mutual, the complex initially thrived with diverse businesses, including supermarkets and colleges. However, many tenants have since left, leaving half of the shops vacant. 
Mlalazi recalls a time when residents relied on the complex for their shopping needs, but today, only a few businesses, like Choppies Supermarket, remain.
Nkulumane Complex is just one of several underutilized buildings in Bulawayo, alongside the Fidelity Building and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Building, which have also struggled to retain tenants. 
Businesses are increasingly relocating to more affordable spaces on the outskirts of the city center, converting homes into offices.
Egodini taxi rank is also underutilized, as vendors and kombi drivers desert the new facility due to high fees and competition from informal operators. Vendors face difficulties making a profit, and kombi drivers complain about pirate taxis diverting passengers.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Rutendo Matinyarare leads battle against GMO infiltration in Zimbabwe

49 secs ago | 1 Views

Top Gear Grand Tour Finale, Zimbabwe in the Global Spotlight

5 mins ago | 0 Views

US$ shortages on official market crippling ZiG acceptability

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe content creator found murdered following a hijacking in Delft

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Villagers tortured, forced to sing war songs in prison cell

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mthuli Ncube must explain why some ministries exceeded their approved budgets

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean have a mindset problem

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa, snubbed Mzilikazi day, headlines Munhumutapa day?

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Zimbabwe still Mpox free'

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Selmor now on Tuku gig line-up

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Robbers in dramatic school heist

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Charles Prince Airport set for upgrade

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Molefe exposes Transnet's CEO

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Missing Chegutu women found dead

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

17-year-old arrested in 800kg copper theft

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

The MK Party and the contestation of history

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ramaphosa to host GNU dinner

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Unaccredited dealers face arrest for selling Starlink kits

14 hrs ago | 469 Views

Warrant of arrest for Francesco Marconati

14 hrs ago | 394 Views

Scathing indictment of Harare City Council's corruption and mismanagement

15 hrs ago | 237 Views

Lithuania seizes shipment of fire trucks to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Tenant bashes landlord over rent

17 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Rwodzi summons business tourism stakeholders over Zim MICE value

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Human rights activist engages CCZ over INNSCOR GMOs saga - CCZ responds to her complaint

18 hrs ago | 1281 Views

South African education bill threatens Ramaphosa, DA deal

20 hrs ago | 574 Views

South Africa energy poverty to deepen

20 hrs ago | 173 Views

3 women up for assault

20 hrs ago | 639 Views

Chichewa interpreter required in SA court

22 hrs ago | 457 Views

Woman finds rat in her bread

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial date set

22 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hlanganani World Tourism Expo roars to life in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

Potraz bans trade on Starlink kit without a licence

22 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man 'assisted' white farmers murder of 2 women in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 556 Views

Farmers demand no amnesty for cattle rustlers

22 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF at its weakest since 2008

22 hrs ago | 527 Views

5 years after Mugabe, repressive rule continues in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa fails to reverse poll report

22 hrs ago | 871 Views

Starlink rocks Zimbabwe market

22 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Military cog undermining democracy in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 309 Views

Reasons why Mnangagwa wants term extension in power

22 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF resistance to Mnangagwa overstay grows

22 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe military a stumbling block to Mnangagwa manoeuvre

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu pay hefty price for talking while eating

22 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Chamisa defended

22 hrs ago | 831 Views

How Mnangagwa - Hichilema relations soured

22 hrs ago | 374 Views

Hope at last for Zimbabweans in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 2960 Views