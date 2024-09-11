Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru unleashes debt collectors on defaulters

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Gweru City Council has announced that it will employ debt collectors to pursue ratepayers who have defaulted on their payments for more than two months. In a statement released on September 10, the council urged residents with outstanding arrears to settle their debts to avoid legal action.

"If you owe the City of Gweru for more than 60 days, you will receive a summons," the council warned. "We encourage all residents and stakeholders to promptly clear their outstanding balances to avoid legal consequences, including additional costs such as legal fees and interest charges."

The council also advised ratepayers to consider setting up payment plans to avoid being served with summons.

However, residents' associations continue to argue that attaching property is not the best solution for recovering debts. Cornelia Selipiwe, director of the Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association, emphasized the importance of payment arrangements.

"As an association, we always urge residents to pay what they can, even if it's a small amount, but we believe that payment plans should be prioritized," he said.

During an ordinary council meeting, Mayor Martin Chivhoko reiterated that timely payment of bills is essential for the council to maintain services and support the city's development.

The council is owed more than ZWL$70 billion by residents.

Source - newsday

