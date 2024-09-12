Gold panners invade Vumbachikwe Mine

News / National

by Staff reporter

Illegal gold panners are reportedly sneaking into the closed Vumbachikwe Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, to extract gold, NewsDay has learned.Last Saturday, one of the panners was struck by a falling boulder while inside the mine’s central shaft.Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the accident but was unable to provide details as she was en route to Harare. She directed inquiries to her deputy, Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni, who was also unavailable due to being out of office since Monday.Vumbachikwe Mine has been closed since October 2022, following a dispute with employees over unpaid salaries.A resident of the mine compound, speaking anonymously, revealed that panners were gaining access to the mine after allegedly bribing security guards and workers."On Saturday, a man, who is not employed at the mine, was hit by a boulder after entering the central shaft," the source said, adding that police were called to rescue the injured panner.It is also alleged that a former employee was caught using a hoist to transport gold panners into the mine shafts."There’s a lot happening here, with people from outside sneaking in to pan for gold," the source added, claiming that former workers were stripping the mine of its equipment and vandalizing the infrastructure.When contacted, Vumbachikwe Mine spokesperson Robert Mukondiwa declined to comment, stating he was not at the mine. He indicated that the situation would be better addressed with an in-person visit.Mukondiwa had previously stated that the mine’s operations had not been significantly affected by the various challenges it was facing.