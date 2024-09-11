Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to repatriate remains of SA heroes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The remains of South African freedom fighters buried in Zimbabwe during the anti-apartheid struggle are set to be repatriated to their homeland. These fallen heroes were part of the broader regional effort to dismantle apartheid, and Zimbabwe became their final resting place after supporting various liberation movements across southern Africa.

Godfrey Nyaruwanga, an official from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), described the exhumation and repatriation as a crucial step in preserving the shared history between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"This process reaffirms the unity between our two nations, which have long stood together against colonialism," he said.

"Zimbabwe is demonstrating that the bond between us remains strong and unwavering."

He emphasized that the repatriation is more than a symbolic gesture, serving as a reminder of the shared history and sacrifices of both nations.

Zimbabwe has taken a leading role in the process, managing the legal requirements such as securing exhumation permits, export permits, and burial orders. Some graves may contain historically significant artefacts, adding to the importance of the exhumation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is overseeing the operation, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with South Africa to ensure the process stays on track. Should any delays occur, Zimbabwe will communicate with South Africa about potential extensions.

The remains are scheduled to be transported to South Africa by the South African Defence Force on September 24, 2024. The exact number of fallen heroes to be repatriated has yet to be confirmed.

Source - newsday

