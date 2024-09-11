Pravin Gordhan is still alive?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pravin Gordhan's family spokesperson has rubbished reports that the former minister has passed away.Responding to queries from IOL, family spokesperson Adrian Lackay, said the rumours were not true.When asked, Lackay responded; "No, not true"."Fake news [is] circulating on social media," Lackay confirmed to IOL.Earlier this week, IOL reported that Gordhan was admitted to hospital.At the time, Lackay said the former minister of public enterprises and finance, was receiving the best medical care."The family of the former minister of public enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, would like to inform the media and the public that he has been admitted to hospital," his family said in a statement."Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Further updates on his condition will be provided."It is unclear why Gordhan was taken to hospital.