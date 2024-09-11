Latest News Editor's Choice


John Steenhuisen fires his chief of staff

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago
Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has asked his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to resign.

Asked for the reason for his decision, Steenhuisen said it was clear that the controversy around the right-leaning podcaster's appointment was "detracting from the excellent work this department is doing".

He told News24 he would only comment further "once the HR processes are completed".

More to follow....

Source - news24

