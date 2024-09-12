Chirewa, Nees in fall out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Warriors rising star Tawanda Chirewa's participation in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers is in doubt following a disciplinary issue with head coach Michael Nees. Chirewa, currently on loan at Derby County from Wolves, was visibly displeased when substituted during Zimbabwe's goalless draw against Kenya in their opening Group J qualifier in Kampala.Reports from within the Warriors camp suggest that Chirewa questioned Nees' decision to substitute him in the 58th minute, leading to a heated exchange between the player and the coach. The incident has reportedly not sat well with the Warriors' technical team and the ZIFA Normalisation Committee.Chirewa, who declined to speak with local media before Zimbabwe's next match against Cameroon, only came on as a late substitute in the 86th minute, replacing Walter Musona. His omission from the starting lineup, the only change made by Nees from the Kenya game, has fueled speculation about a rift between the two.In Chirewa's absence from the starting XI, Polokwane City forward Douglas Mapfumo was paired with Prince Dube, Khama Billiat, and Musona, forming a formidable attacking line that masked Chirewa's absence.Sources within the Warriors' camp have raised concerns about Chirewa's conduct, emphasizing the need for him to respect the coach's decisions. "Chirewa is a talented player, but his behavior after being substituted was unacceptable. He needs to maintain a cool head and remember that the coach is in charge," a source said.During the match against Cameroon, assistant coach Takesure Chiragwi was seen urging Chirewa to warm up, but the midfielder appeared reluctant. It reportedly took encouragement from his teammates before he eventually entered the field for the final minutes of the match.Despite the tension, many view Chirewa as one of the Warriors' most promising players, with high expectations for him to lead the next generation of national team talent. He made a strong impression in his debut against South Africa in June, but his recent disagreement with Nees has strained his relationship with the coaching staff. Resolving the dispute will be crucial before Zimbabwe's crucial back-to-back qualifiers against Namibia in October.Group J fixtures:October 11:Namibia v ZimbabweCameroon v KenyaOctober 15:Zimbabwe v NamibiaKenya v Cameroon