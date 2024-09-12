Latest News Editor's Choice


Kirsty Coventry's ascendancy to IOC presidency brightens

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe's Minister of Sport, Kirsty Coventry, is emerging as a strong contender for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following new election rules that may hinder the candidacy of her main rival, Sebastian Coe of England.

The IOC recently clarified that to qualify for the presidency, candidates must be IOC members "on election day and throughout the entire duration of their term." This poses a challenge for Coe, who, as the head of World Athletics, must step down in 2027 after completing 12 years in office. Since Coe's IOC membership is linked to his position at World Athletics, his eligibility for a full term as IOC president is in question.

The ethics commission, chaired by Ban Ki Moon, emphasized that there are no exceptions to these membership rules, raising further doubts about Coe's candidacy. Additionally, concerns were raised about potential conflicts of interest due to Coe's leadership of World Athletics, which could complicate his dual role as IOC president.

Another potential candidate, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., also faces hurdles, as the IOC's age limit of 70 could prevent him from serving a complete term.

As Coe's chances seem to be fading, Coventry, Zimbabwe's most decorated Olympian, is gaining momentum. Other candidates being considered include David Lappartient, Prince Feisal al Hussein, and Nicole Hoevertsz.

With the IOC presidential election scheduled for March 2025 in Greece, Coventry's prospects are growing, particularly as she enjoys support from the current IOC president, Thomas Bach, who is stepping down after completing his 12-year term. The IOC has never had a president from Africa, Asia, or Latin America, and Coventry's election would mark a historic first.

Source - The Herald

