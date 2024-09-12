Latest News Editor's Choice


Treble boost for Bosso

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
Highlanders will be bolstered by the return of Godfrey Makaruse and Never Rauzhi for their much-anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) second-leg clash against a resurgent CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium. The duo's return from injury is timely, as Bosso also welcomes back midfield enforcer Melikhaya Ncube, who missed their previous 2-1 loss to Herentals College due to suspension.

Dubbed the "Battle of the Cities," the fixture follows a week-long Fifa international break during which the Warriors competed in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon in Uganda. Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba and fitness trainer Abraham Mbayiwa were part of the national team's contingent.

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed optimism about the break, noting that it provided time for injured players to regain fitness. "The Fifa break gave us an advantage, especially for players like Makaruse and Rauzhi, who are now back in full training. With the return of Melikhaya Ncube, we have more options in midfield, which is a boost for team selection," Kaindu said.

However, Kaindu will have to make adjustments in defense, as new center-back Arthur Ndlovu is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. Highlanders will also be without key players Archford Faira, Malvin Sibanda, young talent Prince Ndlovu, and goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi, who are sidelined with injuries.

In their first-leg meeting in April at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders defeated CAPS United 2-0, with goals from Mbeba and McKinnon Mushore. CAPS United, under the leadership of captain Godknows Murwira, will be looking to avenge that loss. Murwira, along with seasoned players like Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo, and former Bosso star Bruce Kangwa, adds depth to Makepekepe's squad.

Elsewhere in Week 26 fixtures, Chicken Inn will face Yadah Stars at Luveve Stadium, while Arenel Movers take on GreenFuel at the same venue a day earlier. Pacesetters Simba Bhora will test their mettle against TelOne at Gweru's Ascot Stadium, and Chegutu Pirates will meet Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium. Meanwhile, the match between defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos has been postponed.

PSL Week 26

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Mandava Stadium), Arenel Movers v Greenfuel (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday: CAPS United v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bikita Minerals v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Herentals v Hwange (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve) Chegutu Pirates v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium) TelOne v Simba Bhora (Ascot Stadium.



