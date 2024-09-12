Latest News Editor's Choice


Bongani Mafu bags $200,000 from Ngezi Platinum

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars have been ordered by FIFA to pay former coach Bongani Mafu close to US$200,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal. The platinum miners face a deadline of September 10 to appeal the decision or risk a two-year transfer ban, which could extend until the second transfer window of 2026.

FIFA's ruling, dated August 27, was communicated to Ngezi Platinum, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and Mafu's representatives on August 30. According to FIFA's directive, Ngezi Platinum must pay Mafu US$196,750 as compensation for breaching his contract without just cause.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from Ngezi Platinum were unsuccessful, while ZIFA's media department had not responded by the time of publication. It is worth noting that Yvonne Manwa, who is currently ZIFA's CEO, was the chief executive of Ngezi Platinum when Mafu and head coach Benjani Mwaruwari were dismissed in 2022.

The decision also comes at a time when Ngezi Platinum is embroiled in another legal dispute with Cosmas Zulu, who is demanding unpaid signing-on fees from his four-year contract signed in 2019. Zulu, who was let go from the club after receiving a severance package, has not received the outstanding amount, sparking further tensions.

FIFA warned that failure to meet the payment requirements within 45 days could result in severe penalties, including a transfer ban for up to three consecutive registration periods. The next transfer windows are set for January to March 2025, July 2025, and January to March 2026.

Ngezi Platinum's legal team had previously argued that FIFA's statutes did not apply to them due to Zimbabwe's suspension from the international body, a claim they used to justify non-compliance. However, FIFA has made it clear that Ngezi must fulfill their obligations or face disciplinary action.

Mafu, who is currently in the UK, declined to comment directly, referring inquiries to his agent, Ndaba Nyathi, based in Finland. Nyathi stated that Mafu had attempted to negotiate with Ngezi Platinum but was unsuccessful. "By the principle of pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be kept), Mafu tried to bring the club to the negotiating table, but it was all in vain," Nyathi said.

Mafu and Mwaruwari were both dismissed in 2022, just four months after taking up their roles at the club.



Source - The Herald

