Despite the significant strides made by Zimbabwe's Second Republic in reviving the economy and spearheading widespread infrastructural development, detractors continue to work hard to discredit these achievements. Their attempts to undermine progress, particularly by targeting Treasury officials, appear futile as the positive results of the government's initiatives become more evident.Political analysts have observed that the targeting of government officials, especially those in Treasury, is a strategic effort to influence some Western nations to impose new economic sanctions on Zimbabwe. These critics have been fabricating corruption stories, often with no supporting evidence, using anti-Zimbabwe media platforms to spread false allegations about property acquisitions by senior government figures.Last week, Western-backed media outlets published a series of reports aimed at tarnishing the reputation of George Guvamatanga, a successful businessman, farmer, and the permanent secretary for Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion. However, analysts argue that these accusations are baseless.Dr. Augustine Tirivangana, a political analyst, emphasized that the Treasury's success in executing its duties is undeniable. "The achievements of the Second Republic are clear for everyone to see. Even those trying to discredit the government cannot ignore the visible progress. What stands out about the current leadership is their focus on meaningful development, despite relentless provocations from detractors," Dr. Tirivangana said.He further praised the government for its determination. "The opposition seems to have conceded defeat, overwhelmed by the ruling party's achievements. Meanwhile, critics can only look on as Zimbabwe's infrastructure continues to grow," he added.Under the Second Republic, Treasury has made substantial progress, including the rehabilitation of roads, the commissioning of new buildings, the establishment of innovation hubs at state universities, air ambulance services, solar-powered boreholes, and several dams. These efforts are contributing to the country's industrialization and economic revival.