Harare - Chitungwiza railway line latest

by Staff reporter
The long-awaited construction of the Harare-Chitungwiza railway line has received a major boost following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and China during the recently concluded Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing last week, where they oversaw the signing of 17 bilateral agreements, including the MoU aimed at advancing high-impact infrastructure projects. Among these is the much-anticipated railway line, which will connect Harare to Chitungwiza, easing the growing transport challenges between the two areas.

Zimbabwe was among over 50 African nations that participated in FOCAC, an event focused on strengthening cooperation between China and Africa. One of the key agreements was the recapitalization and upgrading of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), alongside the construction of the Harare-Chitungwiza railway line, which has been in planning for over three decades.

Currently, the Harare-Chitungwiza route is serviced by commuter omnibuses, which often struggle to meet demand in terms of frequency, capacity, safety, and travel time. Given that the passenger volume between Harare and Chitungwiza represents 17% of Zimbabwe's population, the rail link is expected to significantly improve public transportation.

NRZ's Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Andrew Kunambura, confirmed that while NRZ will operate the line, the construction responsibility lies with the government. "We are ready to run the line once it is built by the shareholder," he said.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume welcomed the project, stating that it was long overdue and assuring that developments on land reserved for the railway would not impede its progress. "Anyone who built on land meant for the railway will be moved. The transportation needs of Harare and Greater Harare are paramount and cannot be compromised," Mafume said.

Chitungwiza Municipality Public Relations Officer, Tafadzwa Kachiko, also praised the initiative, noting that it would ease traffic congestion along Seke Road and boost investor confidence. He indicated that the council would investigate how properties were allocated on land designated for the railway, and those who acquired land legally might be compensated, depending on a full council decision.

Concerns have recently surfaced over the allocation of land along the railway corridor, with accusations that so-called "land barons" have illegally distributed land meant for critical social amenities, including a school and shopping mall. The Chitungwiza council is expected to address these issues as part of the project's implementation.

Source - The Herald

