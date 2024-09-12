Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet gives away 8 new houses in promotion

by Staff reporter
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has spread early Christmas joy to eight lucky winners of its 2023 Christmas promotion, each of whom received a brand-new house complete with a solar system and Econet Smart Home security.

The grand prize giveaway ceremony took place at Penrose Estate in Nyabira, about 30km northwest of Harare, on Wednesday. The winners were joined by a team from Econet, led by the company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kezito Makuni.

The promotion, themed "iKhisimusi Sifikile, Kisimusi Yatosvika — Tapinda Sesingenile," ran from November 2023 to February 2024 and was valued at over US$350,000. To enter, Econet customers needed to recharge their airtime with at least US$5. Over the promotion period, hundreds of participants won a variety of prizes, including smartphones, gas stoves, airtime, cash, and branded merchandise.

At the handover ceremony, the winners expressed heartfelt gratitude to Econet, Zimbabwe's leading telecommunications company, for the life-changing gifts.

One of the grand prize winners, 25-year-old Ropafadzo Msida from Chiredzi, was ecstatic to receive her new smart home. "I never imagined I would win something so monumental. This house is more than just a prize; it's the foundation of my family's future. I am beyond thankful to Econet for making this possible," she said, visibly emotional as she accepted the keys to her new home.

Another winner, Rebecca Mushuku from Gutu, admitted she was initially skeptical when she first learned of her win. "I thought it was a scam until I saw the house and signed the ownership papers. Winning something this big was beyond my wildest dreams. I'm so thankful to Econet for turning my dream into reality," she shared.

For Memory Chinyama, the news of winning a house came at the perfect time. "I've been renting for years, and owning my own home seemed like a distant dream. When I got the call, I was overwhelmed with joy. Thanks to Econet, I now have a place to call my own, and it has completely transformed my life," he said.

In addition to the houses, Econet also awarded home solar kits to several other winners, a timely gift as Zimbabwe and the region continue to face persistent power challenges. One recipient, Rachidi Julius from Raffingora, expressed his gratitude: "With the ongoing power issues, this solar kit will make a world of difference. I can now rely on consistent power. Thank you, Econet, for this life-changing Christmas gift."

Five other winners walked away with exciting holiday packages, including all-expenses-paid trips to Victoria Falls. One such winner, Leon Masamba, could hardly contain his excitement: "My family and I haven't gone on a holiday in years, so this trip feels like a dream come true. God bless you, Econet!"

Speaking at the event, Mr. Makuni praised the success of the promotion and reaffirmed Econet's commitment to giving back to its customers. "We are thrilled by the overwhelming participation and customer engagement we've seen in this Christmas promotion. Our customers are at the heart of our business, and this initiative is about more than just rewards — it's about making a tangible difference in their lives."

He added, "We believe these gifts will bring joy and meaningful change to their lives, just in time for the upcoming Christmas holidays."



