Zanu-PF prepares for Conference

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The upcoming Zanu-PF 21st National Annual People's Conference will focus on key issues such as economic growth, prosperity for the people, and restoring the country's former glory, according to the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Speaking to journalists in Harare yesterday, Mutsvangwa promised an engaging and vibrant conference.

"While we are currently focused on the logistics, the conference will also feature robust debate within the party on its performance and future direction, with members expressing their aspirations for what the party should become," Mutsvangwa said.

The conference, set to take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo from October 22 to 27, is expected to draw over 4,000 delegates. Party leaders, including national chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu, are working tirelessly to ensure the event's success.

According to Mutsvangwa, excitement is building among party members as they prepare for the conference, which will serve as a critical policy review platform. Delegates will engage in robust discussions aimed at refining party policies and aligning them with Zimbabwe's economic development objectives and international engagements.

Mutsvangwa also touched on the upcoming Munhumutapa Youth Day, set for Sunday in Masvingo, calling it a fitting tribute to Zimbabwe's rich history. "As our President leads the nation towards a brighter future, we take the opportunity to pay homage to Great Zimbabwe and the kings who made it possible. This event is about drawing inspiration from our past as we aspire to claim Zimbabwe's rightful place on the global stage," he said.

Mutsvangwa thanked President Mnangagwa for initiating the event, which he believes will inspire the country as it moves forward.

Source - The Herald

